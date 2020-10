AMES (KCAU) - The last time Brock Purdy played in Stillwater, he won a starting job. This time around, he could get the Cyclones their first 4-0 start in Big 12 play in school history.

In 2018 Purdy took over after one series against Oklahoma State, leading ISU to an upset victory over the Cowboys 48-42. He scored five total touchdowns, and had over 400 total yards, and instantly became a true freshman sensation for Iowa State.