Through Games JAN. 24, 2022

RANKTEAMRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1Auburn (45)18-11,5042
2Gonzaga (15)15-21,4751
3Arizona (1)16-11,3813
4Baylor17-21,3355
5Kansas16-21,2817
6Purdue16-31,1194
T-7UCLA13-21,1169
T-7Houston17-21,11610
9Duke15-31,0176
10Michigan State15-397914
11Wisconsin15-38948
12Kentucky15-482212
13Texas Tech15-476618
14Villanova14-571311
15Southern California16-271116
16Ohio State12-458419
17Providence16-254221
18Tennessee13-541924
19LSU15-439913
20UConn13-428425
21Xavier14-426920
22Marquette14-6177NR
23Iowa State14-516715
24Illinois13-515517
25Davidson16-2132NR

Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami (FL) 4, Saint Mary’s 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1