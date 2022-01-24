Through Games JAN. 24, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Auburn (45)
|18-1
|1,504
|2
|2
|Gonzaga (15)
|15-2
|1,475
|1
|3
|Arizona (1)
|16-1
|1,381
|3
|4
|Baylor
|17-2
|1,335
|5
|5
|Kansas
|16-2
|1,281
|7
|6
|Purdue
|16-3
|1,119
|4
|T-7
|UCLA
|13-2
|1,116
|9
|T-7
|Houston
|17-2
|1,116
|10
|9
|Duke
|15-3
|1,017
|6
|10
|Michigan State
|15-3
|979
|14
|11
|Wisconsin
|15-3
|894
|8
|12
|Kentucky
|15-4
|822
|12
|13
|Texas Tech
|15-4
|766
|18
|14
|Villanova
|14-5
|713
|11
|15
|Southern California
|16-2
|711
|16
|16
|Ohio State
|12-4
|584
|19
|17
|Providence
|16-2
|542
|21
|18
|Tennessee
|13-5
|419
|24
|19
|LSU
|15-4
|399
|13
|20
|UConn
|13-4
|284
|25
|21
|Xavier
|14-4
|269
|20
|22
|Marquette
|14-6
|177
|NR
|23
|Iowa State
|14-5
|167
|15
|24
|Illinois
|13-5
|155
|17
|25
|Davidson
|16-2
|132
|NR
Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami (FL) 4, Saint Mary’s 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1