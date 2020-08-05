NCAA Division II, III Presidents Councils cancel fall 2020 championships

(KCAU) – NCAA Division II, III Presidents Councils have decided to cancel the 2020 fall sports championships.

The NCAA Division II Presidents Council made the decision citing “operational, logistical and financial challenges” linked to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council. “This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”

The NCAA Division III Presidents Council made the decision to cancel the championships on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related administrative and financial challenges, with the health and safety of the division’s student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities as its priority.

“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,” said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Division III presidents council and president at Spalding. “Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive. Our Management Council reached the same conclusion. Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year.”

The Board of Directors directed each division to make a decision on its fall sports championships. It also agreed to require all of its members institutions to apply the resocialization principles to fall sports and set a 50% sponsorship threshold for a fall sport championship to be conducted.

As of August 5, 11 of the 23 Division 11 conferences had announced they will not be competing during the traditional fall season.

On July 22, the Division II Administrative Committee approved waivers to allow Division II student-athletes to retain the use of a season of competition if their team completes 50% or less of the sport’s Bylaw maximum contests/dates of competition for the 2020-21 academic year.

Additionally, student-athletes who qualify for the season of competition waiver, or whose institutions cancel the sport season entirely, will receive an extension of their 10 semester/15 quarters of eligibility, provided the student-athlete was otherwise eligible for competition during the 2020-21 academic year.

Division II schools and conferences can still choose to play part or all of their regular season in the fall semester if they follow the requirements set forth by the Board of Governors/