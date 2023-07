SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The NCAA and ESPN have announced that the Division I women’s volleyball championship will air on KCAU 9 on Sunday, December 17th.

The national semifinals will remain on ESPN. Volleyball is the latest collegiate sport to move to ABC, with the Division I women’s college basketball national championship airing on ABC in April. The game between Iowa and LSU saw a record 9.9 million viewers tune in, becoming the most watched NCAA women’s basketball game on record.