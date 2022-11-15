YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Adrian Nelson had 14 points in Youngstown State’s 96-68 win over Grace Christian (Mich.) on Tuesday.

Nelson added seven rebounds for the Penguins (3-1). Brandon Rush scored 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. Myles Hunter recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Jalen Rawls led the way for the Tigers (0-1) with 15 points and three steals. Eli Carlson added eight points and Kellum Bridgeforth had seven points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.