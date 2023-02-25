JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Coltie Young’s 19 points helped Jackson State defeat Texas Southern 71-69 on Saturday night.

Young had five rebounds for the Jackson State (10-18, 9-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Romelle Mansel scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Zeke Cook recorded 12 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.

Mansel’s dunk with 15 seconds left gave Jackson State a two-point lead and they held on to win.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas led Texas Southern (11-18, 7-9) with 16 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Texas Southern got 14 points and two steals from Davon Barnes. John Walker had 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.