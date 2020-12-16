Young, Shepherd carry Charlotte over Davidson 63-52

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Jahmir Young had 18 points and seven rebounds as Charlotte beat Davidson 63-52 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Shepherd added 16 points and seven rebounds for the 49ers (2-3). Milos Supica chipped in 11 points.

Kellan Grady had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (3-3). Hyunjung Lee added 16 points and seven rebounds.

