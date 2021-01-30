Young scores 22 to help Charlotte slip past FIU 68-65

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Jahmir Young scored 22 points and Jordan Shepherd made a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:24 left to give Charlotte the lead for good en route to a 68-65 win over Florida International on Saturday.

Brice Williams added 15 points for Charlotte (9-7, 5-3 Conference USA). Shepherd and Jhery Matos had 12 points apiece.

Eric Lovett had 17 points for the Panthers (8-10, 2-8), who have now lost seven games in a row. Cameron Corcoran added 11 points. Dimon Carrigan had nine points with eight rebounds.

Charlotte defeated Florida International 63-55 on Friday.

