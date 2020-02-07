Young scores 14 to lead Charlotte past UTEP 68-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Jahmir Young registered 14 points and eight rebounds as Charlotte extended its home win streak to eight games, narrowly defeating UTEP 68-64 on Thursday night.

Drew Edwards had 13 points for Charlotte (13-9, 7-4 Conference USA). Amidou Bamba added 11 points. Milos Supica had 10 points.

Daryl Edwards scored a career-high 24 points for the Miners (13-11, 4-7). Souley Boum added 20 points.

Charlotte takes on UTSA at home on Saturday. UTEP faces Old Dominion on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.