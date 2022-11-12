HONOLULU (AP)Matt Knowling scored 26 points as Yale beat Eastern Washington 74-60 on Friday.

Knowling added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-0). John Poulakidas shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Isaiah Kelly went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Steele Venters led the way for the Eagles (0-2) with 15 points. Ethan Price added 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Eastern Washington. Casey Jones also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.