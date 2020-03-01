Yale wins 4th straight, holds off Princeton late, 66-63

NCAA Basketball
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP)Paul Atkinson had 18 points off the bench as Yale held off Princeton for a 66-63 win on Saturday night.

Azar Swain had 11 points for Yale (22-6, 10-2 Ivy League), which won its fourth straight game. Jordan Bruner added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jaelin Llewellyn had 21 points for the Tigers (13-12, 8-4). Ethan Wright added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Schwieger had 11 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Yale defeated Princeton 88-64 on Feb. 14. Yale plays Dartmouth on the road on Friday. Princeton matches up against Columbia at home on Friday.

