Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Yale tops UMass 83-80 in OT for sixth straight win

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Azar Swain scored four of his 24 points in overtime and Yale beat UMass 83-80 on Wednesday night for its six straight win and its third win in overtime this season.

Jordan Bruner scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, made six assists and got a key block in OT as the Minutemen made just 2-of-7 shots.

Swain hit a baseline jumper and a layup and Paul Atkinson made 1-of-2 free throws before the Minutemen got on the board in OT with Tre Mitchell’s jumper. Eric Monroe and Atkinson combined for three free throws for an 83-77 lead before Carl Pierre hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left.

Atkinson added 15 points and had 10 rebounds and Matthue Cotton scored 13 points for Yale (9-3). Eric Monroe had eight assists.

UMass led 45-40 at halftime and Bruner tied it at 75-all with a dunk with 49 seconds left to play in regulation.

Pierre scored 26 points and hit a career-high eight 3-pointers for UMass (5-6), which has lost six straight. Mitchell scored a career-high 24 points with nine rebounds and Sean East II added 16 points.

UMass plays Maine at home next Friday and Yale plays at Clemson on Dec. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story