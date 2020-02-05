Xavier beats DePaul 67-59 behind Tandy

CHICAGO (AP)KyKy Tandy scored 14 points, Paul Scruggs added 13 and Xavier beat DePaul 67-59 on Tuesday night.

Tyrique Jones scored 12 with 18 rebounds and three blocks for the Musketeers (15-8, 4-6 Big East Conference), who outrebounded the Blue Demons 50-37. Quentin Goodin added 12 points and Naji Marshall had nine with seven assists.

Xavier hit eight 3-pointers in the opening half, with Goodin and Scruggs making back-to-back triples, and the Musketeers led 35-16 at halftime after shooting 44% percent from beyond the arc (8 of 18).

DePaul’s 16 first-half points was a season low for the team.

Paul Reed scored 18 points with nine rebounds and seven steals and for DePaul (13-10, 1-9), which has lost five straight. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 17 points and Charlie Moore had 10 and eight assists.

Xavier takes on Providence at home on Saturday. DePaul faces Georgetown on the road on Saturday.

