Wright, Wynn suspended for Wake Forest’s game at Pittsburgh

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)Wake Forest says sophomores Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn are suspended for Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh.

The team announced the one-game suspensions Friday, saying they were for ”failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball.” The school didn’t elaborate on specifics in its statement.

Wright is averaging 3.4 points while Wynn is averaging 1.3 points for the Demon Deacons (7-5, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). It will be Wake Forest’s first game since beating North Carolina A&T on Dec. 21.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.