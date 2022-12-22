LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP)Atin Wright scored 31 points as CSU Northridge beat San Diego 83-78 on Thursday night.

Wright added six rebounds for the Matadors (3-8). Fidelis Okereke scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. De’Sean Allen-Eikens was 4 of 11 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara finished with 25 points and four steals for the Toreros (7-7). San Diego also got 22 points and seven rebounds from Marcellus Earlington. In addition, Eric Williams Jr. had 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Wright scored 14 points in the first half and CSU Northridge went into the break trailing 33-32. Wright scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead CSU Northridge to a five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.