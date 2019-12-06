Wright scores 20 to lift High Point past Elon 70-66 in OT

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)John-Michael Wright had 20 points as High Point edged past Elon 70-66 in overtime on Thursday night.

Wright hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and Cliff Thomas Jr. had 12 points for High Point (2-7), including two key putbacks in the final two minutes of overtime.

Curtis Holland III added 12 points. Denny Slay II had six assists for the hosts.

Hunter Woods had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (3-7). Zac Ervin added 16 points.

High Point plays Florida Atlantic on the road next Saturday. Elon plays Campbell on the road next Tuesday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com