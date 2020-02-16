Wright scores 18 to carry High Point past USC Upstate 62-54

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)John-Michael Wright had 18 points and seven rebounds as High Point defeated South Carolina Upstate 62-54 on Saturday night.

Eric Coleman Jr. had 16 points for High Point (8-19, 5-9 Big South Conference). Jamal Wright added 10 points.

Tommy Bruner had 23 points for the Spartans (11-16, 6-8). Nevin Zink added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Everette Hammond had eight rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. High Point defeated South Carolina Upstate 70-62 on Jan. 20. High Point takes on Presbyterian at home on Thursday. South Carolina Upstate faces Longwood at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.