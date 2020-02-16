Wright scores 18 to carry High Point past USC Upstate 62-54

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)John-Michael Wright had 18 points and seven rebounds as High Point defeated South Carolina Upstate 62-54 on Saturday night.

Eric Coleman Jr. had 16 points for High Point (8-19, 5-9 Big South Conference). Jamal Wright added 10 points.

Tommy Bruner had 23 points for the Spartans (11-16, 6-8). Nevin Zink added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Everette Hammond had eight rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. High Point defeated South Carolina Upstate 70-62 on Jan. 20. High Point takes on Presbyterian at home on Thursday. South Carolina Upstate faces Longwood at home on Thursday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com