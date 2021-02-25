Wright lifts SIU-Edwardsville over UT Martin 66-53

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Shamar Wright scored 17 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated UT Martin 66-53 on Thursday. Lamar Wright and Mike Adewunmi added 16 points each for the Cougars. Wright had 10 rebounds and four blocks, while Adewunmi posted nine rebounds. He had seven turnovers but no assists.

Desmond Polk had 10 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (9-15, 7-11 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak.

Jaron Williams had 20 points for the Skyhawks (7-16, 5-14), who have now lost five games in a row. Eman Sertovic added six rebounds. Anthony Thomas had six rebounds.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated UT Martin 76-60 on Jan. 30.

