Wright has 21, Princeton cruises past Brown 72-53.

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Ethan Wright scored a career-high 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Princeton rolled to a 73-54 win over Brown on Saturday.

The Tigers (11-10, 6-2 Ivy League) took control early, shooting 54% in the first half to 34.5% for the Bears (12-9, 5-3) and racing to a 37-24 lead.

It didn’t change much in the second half with Princeton shooting at 53% for the game to 36% for Brown. Wright finished 3 of 4 behind the arc.

Josh Llewellyn and Richmond Aririguzoh each added 15 points for the Tigers. Aririguzoh was 6 of 6 from the field.

Brandon Anderson led Brown with 16 points and Zach Hunsaker added 12.

Princeton plays at Harvard on Friday and Brown goes to Columbia the same night.

