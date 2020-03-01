Worku lifts UC Irvine past UC Santa Barbara 69-58

IRVINE, Calif. (AP)Eyassu Worku had 20 points as UC Irvine defeated UC Santa Barbara 69-58 on Saturday night.

Brad Greene had 16 points and 15 rebounds for UC Irvine (21-10, 13-2 Big West Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Tommy Rutherford added 13 points.

UC Santa Barbara totaled 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Robinson Idehen scored a career-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Gauchos (19-10, 8-6). JaQuori McLaughlin added six assists.

The Anteaters evened the season series against the Gauchos with the win. UC Santa Barbara defeated UC Irvine 64-61 on Feb. 8. UC Irvine finishes out the regular season against Cal State Northridge at home on Wednesday. UC Santa Barbara matches up against Cal State Fullerton at home on Thursday.

