Worku, Leonard help UC Irvine beat Hawaii 70-63

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (AP)Eyassu Worku scored 19 points, Evan Leonard added 18, and UC Irvine beat Hawaii 70-63 on Saturday night.

Collin Welp added 15 points for UC Irvine, which has won six in a row against Hawaii.

Welp made two free throws to give UCI (17-10, 9-2 Big West Conference) a 13-point lead with 2:26 to play but Drew Buggs and Justin Webster answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-0 run that made it 66-63 when Zigmars Raimo made a layup with 36 seconds left but Leonard and Worku each made a pair of foul shots to cap the scoring.

Buggs led Hawaii (14-10, 5-5) with 17 points and seven assists and Eddie Stansberry scored 10 points.

The Rainbow Warriors have lost their last four games.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.