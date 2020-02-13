Worku leads UC Irvine past UC Riverside 63-59

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Eyassu Worku scored 18 points to lead UC Irvine past UC Riverside 63-59 on Wednesday night.

Collin Welp added 17 points for the Anteaters (16-10, 8-2 Big West Conference). Evan Leonard had 13 points. Brad Greene led the team with 10 rebounds.

Dominick Pickett led the Highlanders (14-12, 4-6) with 17 points. Callum McRae added 16 points and seven rebounds. Khyber Kabellis had 10 points and seven assists. UC Riverside has now lost three straight games.

UC IrRvine takes n Hawaii on Saturday. UC Riverside matches up against Long Beach State on Saturday.

