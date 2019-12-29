Woolfolk scores 21 as Florida St. secures best ever start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Florida State has become consistently good the past few decades under coach Sue Semrau. But no team in school history has opened 13-0 – until this year.

Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points, making 8 of 12 shots from the floor, and Nicki Ekhomu and eight assists as Florida State cruised to an 86-62 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Florida State last opened 12-0 in 2004-05.

”It’s a great feeling to know that this team can accomplish things like that,” said guard Morgan Jones, who had 11 points and eight rebounds. ”We just want to keep it rolling.”

The Seminoles have won 11 games by 10 or more points and look like a team that could keep the streak going, too. Florida State had five players in double figures and the team played well on the defensive end with eight steals and seven blocks.

”They want to share the load,” Semrau said. ”And that’s been really amazing. Five players in double figures today. That’s big. That’s what I love.”

Semrau smiled when discussing the team’s balance – efficient performances from seniors like Woolfolk, Ekhomu and Kiah Gillespie (10 points, three rebounds). But it was also contributions from freshmen like River Baldwin (10 points, nine rebounds) and Sammie Puissis (three 3-pointers) coming off the bench.

”Couldn’t have had a better team to do it with,” Semrau said. ”These guys are fantastic.”

The Seminoles begin the day as one of nine Division I unbeaten teams in women’s basketball, and they also have a 2-0 start in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Elizabeth Kitley and Dara Mabrey each scored 14 points for Virginia Tech (10-2, 0-1). Lydia Rivers had 11 points and eight rebounds for Virginia Tech, which made 25 of 69 (36.2 % ) from the floor.

Florida State used a 17-2 run late in the second period to pull away and take a 42-30 halftime lead. Woolfolk had 12 of her points after halftime as the Seminoles were never challenged the rest of the way.

The Seminoles came into the game 15th nationally with a 46.8 shooting percentage and continued that trend on Sunday, shooting 35 of 73 (47.9 % ) from the floor.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Seminoles keep making an argument to move up but may not be able to with so many unbeaten teams in front of them.

SUCCESSFUL DECADE

Florida State went 247-87 in the 2010s, including three Elite Eight appearances (2010, 2015 and 2017). The Seminoles played in an NCAA Tournament in nine of 10 years.

MILESTONE ASSIST

Ekhomu began her career as a shooting guard before evolving into a point guard. She recorded her 300th career assist in Sunday’s win.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies had just six bench points and couldn’t keep pace with Florida State’s depth.

Florida State: The Seminoles have typically struggled from 3-point range but made 8 of 27 shots from beyond the arc to pull away.

NEXT UP

Virginia Tech: At NC State on Thursday.

Florida State: At Syracuse on Thursday.