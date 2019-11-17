Woolfolk leads No. 12 Florida State women past Samford 88-59

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Nausia Woolfolk hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 12 Florida State to an 88-59 win over Samford on Sunday.

It is the second time in her career Woolfolk has had back-to-back 20-point games and her second career double-double, the first with points and rebounds.

All five starters were in double figures for the Seminoles (4-0) with Kiah Gillespie scoring 15 points. The other three starters each had 10, including Nicki Ekhomu, who surpassed 1,000 career points. All nine Seminoles scored.

Woolfolk scored the first five points of the game and raced to an 11-0 lead. Woolfolk closed the first quarter with a 3 to make it 21-11 and the lead was in double figures the rest of the game.

Sarah Myers and Natalie Armstrong had 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs (1-4), who were outscored by 12 at the foul line and outrebounded by 20.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25