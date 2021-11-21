Woolbright lifts W. Carolina over Longwood 64-53

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Vonterius Woolbright tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry Western Carolina to a 64-53 win over Longwood on Sunday.

Joe Petrakis had 12 points for Western Carolina (3-3). Marcus Banks added 11 points. Nick Robinson had 11 points and eight rebounds. Travion McCray had a career-high 11 rebounds plus six points.

Travion McCray scored only six points despite entering the matchup as the Catamounts’ second-leading scorer at 12 points per game. He shot 17% from beyond the arc (1 of 6).

Leslie Nkereuwem had 17 points for the Lancers (4-2), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Justin Hill added 10 points. Isaiah Wilkins had nine rebounds.

