Wood scores 21 to carry Portland over Ark.-Pine Bluff 86-74

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Moses Wood had a career-high 21 points as Portland defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-74 on Thursday night.

Chika Nduka had 15 points for Portland (3-1). Tyler Robertson added 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Vasilije Vucinic had 10 points.

Shawn Williams scored a career-high 31 points for the Golden Lions (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to four games. Brandon Brown added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com