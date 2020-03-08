Wofford upsets Furman 77-68 in SoCon tourney quarterfinal

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Trevor Stumpe scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help seventh-seeded Wofford pull away to eliminate No. 2 seed Furman 77-68 in a Southern Conference tournament quarterfinal on Saturday.

Wofford (18-15) will play sixth-seeded Chattanooga (20-12) in a Sunday semifinal.

Chevez Goodwin scored 19 points to lead the Terriers. Storm Murphy added 15 points.

Mike Bothwell scored 18 points for Furman (25-7). Jordan Lyons added 15 points and Clay Mounce had 13.

as Wofford built its largest lead of the game,

Furman cut the deficit to 68-62 with 3:04 to play, but Wofford answered with a 6-0 surge for another 12-point lead with 28 seconds left.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.