SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Carson McCorkle had 22 points in Wofford’s 86-67 victory over VMI on Saturday night.

McCorkle shot 7 for 9, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Terriers (11-8, 3-3 Southern Conference). B.J. Mack scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Messiah Jones shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Keydets (5-14, 0-6) were led by Asher Woods and Sean Conway, who each recorded 20 points. Rickey Bradley, Jr. finished with 13 points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Keydets.

NEXT UP

Wofford’s next game is Wednesday against Western Carolina on the road, and VMI hosts Mercer on Thursday.

