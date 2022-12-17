SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Jackson Paveletzke had career highs of 23 points and 10 assists and Wofford defeated Montreat 107-65 on Saturday.

The double-double was the first for Paveletzke. Kyler Filewich added a career-high 18 points with nine rebounds and five assists for the Terriers (7-5). Messiah Jones had 14 points and eight rebounds. Corey Tripp added 13 points and Jackson Sivills 10. Amarri Tice grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

Jarden Maze scored 28 points to lead the Cavaliers.

