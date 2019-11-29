WKU stands between Louisville and likely No. 1 rating

After Louisville struggled to beat Akron at home on Sunday, coach Chris Mack, whose team is No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, is not certain his squad has earned such a lofty ranking.

The Cardinals (6-0) may be the top-ranked team next week if they beat Western Kentucky (6-1) in a game between the intrastate rivals played on a neutral court Friday in Nashville, Tenn. Top-ranked Duke was upset at home by Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday.

“I will clarify. I don’t think anybody has (earned a high ranking), I just think it’s so early that you could put anybody anywhere,” Mack said after the Cardinals’ 82-76 win over the Zips. “Teams are so fluid and games are going to come quick, especially these holiday tournaments. Teams will play three games in four days.

“I just don’t want our players thinking we can walk around with sunglasses on like, ‘Hey we’re the number two team in the country,’ because that’s just a recipe to get your tails whooped.”

Ryan McMahon made two free throws with 16.8 seconds left, helping Louisville escape against Akron. The Zips trailed 55-33 early in the second half before getting within 78-74.

Jordan Nwora scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, Steven Enoch added 17, and Dwayne Sutton and McMahon had 10 each for the Cardinals. Sutton also grabbed 14 of Louisville’s 48 rebounds.

Although skeptical of his team’s high rating, Mack is impressed with his lineup overall. In addition to four Cardinals scoring in double figures against Akron, all nine players who got on the court scored. Louisville has had at least four players in double figures in five of its six games this season.

“Every day in practice, I just feel like we have a lot of guys that can score the ball,” Mack said. “We have the versatility to play a lot of different ways. We can play a bigger lineup, we can play three quick guys. And we also have a little bit more experience than we did … a year ago and experience in our system, which is extremely helpful.”

Western Kentucky (6-1) is off to its best start after seven games since 2006-07.

The Hilltoppers went 2-1 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam last week, finishing with a 69-64 victory over Fordham in the fifth-place game.

The tandem of sophomore center Charles Bassey and graduate senior guard Camron Justice have been key to Western Kentucky’s success.

Against Fordham, Bassey had 24 points and 12 rebounds, making all 10 of his free throws. Justice, who transferred from Indiana-Purdue-Indianapolis, went 6 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points.

After losing to Bowling Green 77-75 in the opening game of the tournament, Western Kentucky bounced back to beat Illinois State 83-69 before topping Fordham.

“I think we found a toughness within ourselves,” Justice said. “We’ve really had three hard games down here, and I think it’s brought us closer together and maybe a little more chemistry between us on and off the court.”

–Field Level Media