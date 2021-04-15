Wisconsin hoops adds Boston U grad transfer Katie Nelson

MADISON, Wis. (AP)Point guard Katie Nelson is following her coach from Boston University to Wisconsin.

New Wisconsin women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley announced Thursday that Nelson plans to play for the Badgers as a graduate transfer next season. Moseley took over Wisconsin’s program last monthafter posting a 45-29 record in three seasons at BU.

The 5-foot-8 Nelson averaged 12 points and 4.3 assists for the Eagles this past season to earn first-team all-Patriot League honors. She shot 40.6% from 3-point range.

She started all 103 career games she played at Boston University.

