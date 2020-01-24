Winthrop wins 9th straight, beats SC Upstate 79-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Hunter Hale had 17 points as Winthrop won its ninth straight game, rolling past South Carolina Upstate 79-53 on Thursday night.

D.J. Burns had 14 points for Winthrop (13-7, 7-0 Big South Conference). Micheal Anumba added eight rebounds.

South Carolina Upstate scored 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Bryson Mozone had 14 points for the Spartans (7-13, 2-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Everette Hammond added six rebounds.

Winthrop faces Presbyterian at home on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate faces UNC-Asheville at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.