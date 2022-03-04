CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Cory Hightower had 21 points as Winthrop topped High Point 68-51 in the Big South Conference Championship quarterfinals on Friday night.

Micheal Anumba had 11 points for Winthrop (22-8). D.J. Burns Jr. added 10 points. Drew Buggs had six rebounds.

Patrick Good, the Eagles’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, had only 3 points. He shot 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

High Point scored 17 first-half points, a season low.

John-Michael Wright had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (14-18). Jaden House added 20 points.

Zach Austin, who was second on the Panthers in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, was held scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com