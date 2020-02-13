Closings
Wilson’s career-high 19 points lifts Lehigh over Holy Cross

NCAA Basketball
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Jeameril Wilson scored a career-high 19 points as Lehigh (7-18, 4-9 Patriot League) beat Holy Cross 89-82 on Wednesday night Marques Wilson added 16 points and a career-high nine assists while Jordan Cohen scored 18 for the Mountain Hawks, who won a third straight.

Joe Pridgen scored 30 points for the Crusaders (3-23, 2-11) while Matt Faw added 18 points. Austin Butler had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders, who were down to seven players.

Both teams shot 50% or better, but Lehigh had a 35-23 edge on the boards which allowed for a 15-4 disparity in second-chance baskets.

Holy Cross has lost six in a row since defeating Lehigh 96-95 in overtime on Jan. 22.

Lehigh which snapped its four-game home losing streak, plays Army on the road on Saturday. Holy Cross faces Lafayette at home on Saturday.

