Wilson sparks South Dakota St. past Oral Roberts 96-79

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) – Douglas Wilson scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and South Dakota State rolled to a 96-79 victory over Oral Roberts on Thursday night.

Wilson also blocked four shots for the Jackrabbits (10-7, 1-1), who made 40 of 64 shots from the floor (62.5%). Freshman Noah Freidel scored 23 on 9-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Matt Dentlinger added 18 points and seven boards, while Alex Arians scored 17 on 6-of-7 shooting.

Deondre Burns paced the Golden Eagles (7-7) in their Summit League opener with 23 points and eight assists. Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas both scored 14. Emmanuel Nzekwesi pitched in with 12 points and 13 rebounds for his third straight double-double and fifth of the season.