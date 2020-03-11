Wilson lifts George Mason over Saint Joseph’s in A10 tourney

NEW YORK (AP)AJ Wilson scored a career-high 24 points as George Mason beat Saint Joseph’s 77-70 to open the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

No. 12 seed George Mason will face fifth-seeded St. Bonaventure on Thursday. The Patriots will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the series, including a 68-57 defeat in the quarterfinals last season.

George Mason led by 14 points with 2:52 remaining in the game until Saint Joseph’s made three 3-pointers on its next five possessions to get within 68-64 with just over a minute to go. But Javon Greene made six free throws in the final minute as George Mason went 9 of 12 to seal it.

Jordan Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for George Mason (17-15). Greene added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Xavier Johnson had eight rebounds.

Ryan Daly had 28 points for the Hawks (6-26). Toliver Freeman added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Cameron Brown had 10 points.

