ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP)Justin Wilson scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead South Carolina State over Morgan State 74-62 on Monday night.

Wilson added five blocks for the Bulldogs (5-20, 2-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Rahsaan Edwards finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Lesown Hallums had 12 points.

The Bears (12-13, 5-5) were led by Isaiah Burke with 21 points and two steals. Daiquan Copeland totaled nine points, nine rebounds and four steals. Kameron Hobbs had nine points, five assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. South Carolina State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Morgan State travels to play Norfolk State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.