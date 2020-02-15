Wilson carries S. Dakota St. over Denver 90-78

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Douglas Wilson had 23 points as South Dakota State defeated Denver 90-78 on Friday night. Matt Dentlinger added 22 points for the Jackrabbits. Dentlinger also had 11 rebounds.

Noah Freidel had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for South Dakota State (19-8, 10-2 Summit League), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Baylor Scheierman added six assists.

South Dakota State totaled 54 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Ade Murkey set Denver’s single-game record at the Division I level with 42 points to go with 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (5-21, 1-11). Murkey’s 42 points tied for fifth all-time in Denver’s record book and was the most scored by a Denver player since Scott Williams scored 44 against Nebraska-Kerney on Feb. 3, 1990.

Jase Townsend added 14 points. Robert Jones had seven rebounds.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers on the season. South Dakota State defeated Denver 80-68 on Jan. 8. South Dakota State plays Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Sunday. Denver plays Nebraska Omaha on the road on Sunday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballand http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com