BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Douglas Wilson had 16 points to lead five South Dakota State players in double figures as the Jackrabbits easily defeated Kansas City 89-57 on Monday night. Luke Appel added 13 points for the Jackrabbits. Zeke Mayo chipped in 12, Charlie Easley scored 10 and Baylor Scheierman had 10.

Wilson hit all 10 of his free throws.

Both teams were playing their first Summit League game of the season.

Timothy Barnes had 11 points for the Roos (5-6, 0-1 Summit League).

