Williamson scores 20 as ETSU extends win streak to 5 games

NCAA Basketball
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Daivien Williamson tied his season high with 20 points as East Tennessee State rallied to defeat VMI 72-67 on Saturday.

The Buccaneers, who have a 10-game lead over VMI in the Southern Conference standings, trailed by nine points early in the second half and ETSU went on a 12-0 run to take a 54-50 lead with 8:18 remaining. ETSU took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Williamson with 5:39 to go.

Still, the Keydets stayed close and had a chance to tie it at 64 but Travis Evee missed a 3-pointer with 2:56 remaining. The Bucs then made eight consecutive free throws to close out the win.

Tray Boyd III had 14 points for East Tennessee State (23-4, 12-2), which won its fifth straight game. Patrick Good added 14 points. Lucas N’Guessan had 12 points.

Evee had 23 points for the Keydets (7-20, 2-12). Sean Conway added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kamdyn Curfman had 10 points.

East Tennessee State defeated VMI 61-55 on Jan. 11.

East Tennessee State plays at Furman against on Wednesday. VMI plays at Western Carolina on Wednesday.

