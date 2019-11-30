Williamson lifts E. Tennessee St. over UALR 67-63

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Daivien Williamson had 20 points as East Tennessee State narrowly beat Arkansas-Little Rock 67-63 on Saturday.

Williamson shot 5 for 6 from behind the arc.

Isaiah Tisdale had 14 points and six rebounds for East Tennessee State (7-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Markquis Nowell had 20 points and six assists for the Trojans (5-4). Ben Coupet Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds.

East Tennessee State plays The Citadel on the road on Wednesday. Arkansas-Little Rock plays North Texas on the road next Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com