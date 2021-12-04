Williamson leads Loyola Chicago over DePaul 68-64

CHICAGO (AP)Lucas Williamson had 15 points as Loyola Chicago narrowly beat DePaul 68-64 on Saturday.

Chris Knight’s dunk with 46 seconds left gave the Ramblers a four-point lead and they made 3 of 4 free throws to maintain the lead.

Knight had 13 points for Loyola Chicago (7-2). Aher Uguak added 12 points. Marquise Kennedy had seven rebounds.

David Jones had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Demons (6-1), whose six-game season-opening win streak ended. Nick Ongenda added 11 points. Javon Freeman-Liberty had 10 points and six rebounds.

