Williams, Vassell carry Florida St. over Chicago St. 113-56

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Florida State put together a blowout for the record books on Monday.

Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams scored 16 points apiece as Florida State routed Chicago State 113-56, the largest margin of victory in coach Leonard Hamilton’s 18 years at the school.

The 57-point differential is also the most since the Seminoles moved to the Donald L. Tucker Center in 1981.

”I haven’t been a part of a game where the team shoots the ball that well,” Chicago State coach Lance Irvin said. ”We were like deer out there. Stuff we worked on in practice (on defense), we weren’t able to execute.”

Florida State was able to capitalize from the start, including scoring 15 straight points in the opening minutes.

Nathanael Jack added 14 points – knocking down four 3-pointers – for the Seminoles (5-1), who shot 73.3% in the first half as they took a 65-29 lead at the break. Florida State cooled off, slightly, in the second half but the Seminoles finished 38 of 58 (65.5%) from the floor – a season-best percentage.

Andrew Lewis scored 18 points and Solomon Hunt added 10 points and five rebounds for Chicago State (3-4), which had 22 turnovers. The Cougars struggled in the half-court offense against Florida State’s length and shot just 19 of 52 (36.5%).

Trent Forrest scored 12 points for the Seminoles, which won its fifth straight game after they opened with a two-point road loss to Pittsburgh.

”I like our team,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. ”I love our attitude. They accept coaching very well.”

Balsa Koprivica and RaiQuan Gray each had seven rebounds for Florida State, which won the rebounding battle 43-20.

This was the first time the Seminoles scored 100 points in regulation since a 113-78 win over The Citadel on Nov. 24, 2017.

Florida State tied a season-high on Monday with 10 3-pointers. The Seminoles also did it with defense, accumulating 13 steals. Vassell, Forrest and Anthony Polite had three steals apiece. Those defensive plays helped to spark 26 fast-break points.

”For everybody to come out here and shoot and be on their game, it’s exciting to watch,” Vassell said. ”Getting steals, getting out in transition, it felt like it was the FSU way.”

GRAY’S RETURN

Forward RaiQuan Gray scored six points, making 4 of 4 free-throw attempts, in his return to the court after missing two games due to an ankle injury. Hamilton said that guard M.J. Walker (knee) will likely return when the Seminoles play Tennessee on Friday.

MAKING FREEBIES

Florida State shot 27 of 31 (87.1%) from the free-throw line. The Seminoles came into the game shooting 80% from the line, which leads the ACC.

TAKEAWAYS

Chicago State: The Cougars were overwhelmed from the start despite a strong game from Lewis, who has scored in double figures in six of seven games this season.

Florida State: Twelve Seminoles scored points in one of the more dominating victories in school history. Florida State’s 57-point margin of victory was just outside the top 5 in school history.

UP NEXT

Chicago State: vs. Jacksonville State on Friday at Niceville, Fla.

Florida State: vs. No. 17 Tennessee on Friday at Niceville, Fla.

