Williams scores 26 points to lead Buffalo past Ohio 76-73

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Jeenathan Williams Jr. scored a career-high 26 points and Antwain Johnson scored 18 and Buffalo beat Ohio 76-73 on Tuesday.

Williams scored the go-ahead basket on a layup with 15 seconds to go. On Ohio’s following possession, Josh Mballa blocked Jason Preston’s layup attempt with five seconds left. The Bobcats gathered the deflection, but a pass attempt to Sylvester Ogbonda was tipped by a Buffalo defender, ricocheted off Ogbonda’s fingertips and went out of bounds.

Jayvon Graves made a pair of foul shots with 0.3 seconds to seal the win.

Davonta Jordan added 10 point for the Bulls (11-6, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Buffalo has won two straight and five of its last seven.

Ben Vander Plas scored a career-high 28 points and Jason Preston tied a career-high 27 points for Ohio (9-8, 1-3). Ogbonda scored 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.