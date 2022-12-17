PROVO, Utah (AP)Rudi Williams scored 26 points and BYU held off rival Utah for a 75-66 victory on Saturday night.

BYU had a 4-point advantage at the break and used a 9-0 surge in the second half to stretch its lead to 59-44 with 6:06 remaining. Lazar Stefanovic’s jumper at the 5:27 mark ended a nearly 4 1/2-minute drought for the Utes, but it also sparked a 13-1 run that cut the deficit to 60-57 with 2:46 remaining.

Williams answered with a jumper and Dallin Hall hit a 3 and Utah didn’t get closer.

Williams was 9 of 13 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. His 3-pointer with 6:44 left in the first half gave the Cougars the lead for good. Fousseyni Traore added 17 points for BYU (8-5). Gideon George had 11 points and Jaxson Robinson 10. Williams and Traore scored 12 points apiece to help build a 35-31 halftime lead.

Branden Carlson scored 18 points to lead Utah (9-3), which ended a five-game win streak. Rollie Worster and Stefanovic added 12 points apiece.

BYU has won five of the last six in the series. Utah hasn’t won in Provo since a 65-61 victory on Dec. 10, 2014.

BYU hosts Lindenwood on Tuesday looking for its fourth straight win. Utah plays No. 21 TCU at home on Wednesday.

