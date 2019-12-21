Williams scores 24 points, Fresno State downs IUPUI 95-64

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)New Williams scored a season-high 24 points with six 3-pointers, Nate Grimes added 12 points and Fresno State beat IUPUI 95-64 on Friday night after holding the Jaguars to 25 first-half points.

Grimes’ go-ahead layup put the Bulldogs up 13-12 and sparked a 21-3 run for a 34-15 lead with 6:03 left in the first half. Fresno State led 52-25 at halftime after the Jaguars committed more turnovers (11) than made field goals (9).

Niven Hart scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Orlando Robinson scored 11 points with nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-7), who outshot the Jaguars from the field 43% to 31% and made 15 of 39 3-pointers (35%).

Grant Weatherford scored 16 points with five 3-pointers and Jaylen Minnett added 13 points for IUPUI (4-9). Isaiah Williams and Jamil Jackson Jr. scored 10 apiece.

IUPUI hosts Youngstown State on Sunday. The Bulldogs host San Francisco on Monday.

