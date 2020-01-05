Williams scores 22 to carry W. Kentucky past Rice 68-61

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Carson Williams had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Rice 68-61 on Saturday.

Camron Justice had 13 points for Western Kentucky (9-5, 2-0 Conference USA). Josh Anderson added 13 points. Jared Savage had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Robert Martin had 13 points for the Owls (8-7, 0-2). Trey Murphy III added 12 points and seven rebounds. Drew Peterson had seven rebounds.

Western Kentucky matches up against UAB on the road on Thursday. Rice takes on Florida Atlantic at home on Thursday.

