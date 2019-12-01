Williams scores 20 to lead Evansville past IUPUI 70-64

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)DeAndre Williams had 20 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as Evansville topped IUPUI 70-64 on Saturday night.

IUPUI led by eight when Marcus Burk made a jumper for a 52-44 lead with 13:09 remaining in the game. Noah Frederking made back-to-back 3-pointers and the Purple Aces were within two at 52-50. John Hall added a 3-pointer with 10:38 remaining and Evansville took the lead, 53-52.

Later, trailing 59-55, Williams hit a jumper and two free throws at the beginning of an 11-0 run that helped the Purple Aces (5-3) put the game away, now leading 66-59 with 1:55 to go.

Jaylen Minnett had 18 points for the Jaguars (2-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Burk added 18 points. Isaiah Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Evansville faces Western Illinois at home on Wednesday. IUPUI takes on Morehead State on the road on Wednesday.

