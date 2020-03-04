Williams scores 20 to lead Akron past Ohio 74-67

NCAA Basketball
AKRON, Ohio (AP)Xeyrius Williams scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds and first-place Akron beat fifth-place Ohio 74-67 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference, East Division matchup.

Tyler Cheese had 17 points and seven assists and five steals and Loren Cristian Jackson added 13 for the Zips (23-7, 13-4), who led 50-37 at halftime and held the Bobcats to 17 second-half points. Channel Banks added 10 points.

Jason Preston scored 19 with eight assists for Ohio (15-16, 7-11) and Sylvester Ogbonda added 15 points and seven rebounds. Ben Vander Plas had 12 points with two steals.

The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats for the season. Akron defeated Ohio 88-86 on Jan. 25. Akron finishes out the regular season against Kent State at home on Friday. Ohio finishes out the regular season against Miami (Ohio) on the road on Friday.

