Williams scores 19, Georgia St. tops Louisiana Monroe 77-69

MONROE, La. (AP)Kane Williams scored 19 points – going 13-for-14 at the foul line – and Georgia State held off Louisiana-Monroe 77-69 on Saturday, holding onto second place in the Sun Belt Conference.

Corey Allen added 15 points and Damon Wilson 14 as Georgia State (16-9, 9-5) pulled away from the Warhawks (6-17, 2-12) in the second half.

Tyree White scored 19 and Michael Ertel 17 for Louisiana-Monroe, which has lost 10 straight games. The Warhawks were within a point, 32-31, early in the second half before Georgia State launched an 11-0 run. Louisiana-Monroe trailed by as many as 16 but fought back to 63-58 with 3:11 remaining. Allen hit a jumper and a 3, pushing the lead back to double-digits.

Georgia State takes on Appalachian State at home on Thursday. Louisiana-Monroe plays Troy on the road on Thursday.

